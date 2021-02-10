CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Virginia House, Senate unveil differing budget plans

The Associated Press

February 10, 2021, 8:52 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia House and Senate have unveiled their proposed amendments to the two-year state budget.

The bills have differences that must be worked out before the legislation can be sent to the governor. Final passage could be weeks away.

Among the differences in the measures: Both the House and Senate bills would give state workers a raise, but they vary on the amount.

Lawmakers are working with a brighter-than-expected revenue forecast because the state economy held up relatively well amid the pandemic last year.

They are aiming to restore some previous budget cuts and fund the ongoing response to the pandemic.

