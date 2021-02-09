Spotsylvania man accused of putting cameras in co-worker’s house

A Spotsylvania County, Virginia, man is accused of peeping into his co-worker's home by installing cameras without her knowledge.

Fredericksburg police arrested Jamshaid Chaudhry, 27, on Monday on charges of peeping into an occupied dwelling, interfering with property rights of another and attempting to commit a misdemeanor.

The woman’s father called Fredericksburg police last month after his daughter found a “strange device” above the air-conditioning vent in her guest bathroom. He found the same device in her master bathroom.

Police said that the devices were cameras that were pointed toward the shower and the toilet.

The victim said that the only people with access to her apartment were maintenance and her co-worker, Chaudhry, whom she had given a key to access the apartment temporarily to collect deliveries while she was away.