CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. to ease some restrictions | Md. schools set to reopen | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Virginia News » Some students set to…

Some students set to return to Norfolk public schools

The Associated Press

February 18, 2021, 10:26 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORFOLK, Va. — Some students in Norfolk, Virginia, will be returning to the city’s public schools for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic closed them nearly a year ago.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Norfolk’s school board on Wednesday approved a plan to allow elementary school students to return for in-person learning on a hybrid schedule in mid-March. Teachers and staff ae due to return to school buildings on March 1.

Elementary school students could start returning to buildings on March 15, followed by middle school students on April 12 and high school students on April 26.

Remote learning will remain an option for any family.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Senators push for more doses and bigger role for VA in vaccine distribution

Past marijuana use doesn't rule out federal jobs for applicants, OPM says

Improving SES diversity takes work from leaders as well as lower ranks

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up