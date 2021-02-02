CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Crippling weather hampers vaccine rollout | Prince William Co. sets return to classes | How do we know vaccines are safe? | Latest COVID test results
Home » Virginia News » Senate advances death penalty…

Senate advances death penalty abolition bill for final vote

The Associated Press

February 2, 2021, 6:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A bill that would abolish the death penalty in Virginia cleared a hurdle in the state Senate on Tuesday and is poised for a final vote later this week.

The Democrat-controlled chamber voted to advance the measure for a third and final reading, likely Wednesday, after rejecting a Republican senator’s proposed changes to the bill that would have significantly altered it.

Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment sought to recast the bill in a way that would not abolish the death penalty entirely but would reduce its scope. His proposals were defeated.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Federal employees could face discipline for ignoring mask mandate, task force says

Has the pandemic changed your thoughts on retirement?

AI commission sets AI workforce recruiting in draft report

DoD improves oversight over private military housing, but with new costs to taxpayers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up