Senate advances death penalty abolition bill for final vote

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A bill that would abolish the death penalty in Virginia cleared a hurdle in the state Senate on Tuesday and is poised for a final vote later this week.

The Democrat-controlled chamber voted to advance the measure for a third and final reading, likely Wednesday, after rejecting a Republican senator’s proposed changes to the bill that would have significantly altered it.

Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment sought to recast the bill in a way that would not abolish the death penalty entirely but would reduce its scope. His proposals were defeated.

