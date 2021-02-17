CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. to ease some restrictions | Md. schools set to reopen | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Remains of Virginia woman missing since 2013 found

The Associated Press

February 17, 2021, 1:40 PM

Authorities in Virginia say the remains of a woman who disappeared in 2013 have been found.

The News & Advance of Lynchburg reports the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office said on social media that the remains of Alexis Murphy were located on Dec. 3 on private property along U.S. 29 in Lovingston.

The sheriff’s office says it received positive identification of the remains as those of Murphy on Feb. 5.

Randy Taylor was convicted in 2014 of first-degree murder in commission of an abduction and abduction with intent to defile in Murphy’s abduction and sentenced to two life terms.

