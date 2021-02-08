CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. update | DC reaches grim milestone | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Police: Partially clothed woman attacks man with pitchfork

The Associated Press

February 8, 2021, 8:49 AM

STAFFORD, Va. — Authorities in Virginia say that a partially clothed woman broke into a Stafford County home and attacked a man with a pitchfork.

The Free Lance-Star reports that the woman was arrested Sunday after a scuffle with deputies.

Stafforf Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said deputies went to a home in Stafford in response to a report of breaking and entering.

He said that a half-naked, muddy woman had knocked down a door and attacked the resident.

Kimmitz said the man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being jabbed in the arm with the pitchfork.

He said she fled to a nearby home and attacked deputies after they arrived.

