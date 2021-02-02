Police: Motorist dies following officer-involved shooting

WOODFORD, Va. (AP) — State police in Virginia say they’re investigating an officer-involved shooting in Caroline County. The state law…

The state law enforcement agency said in a statement that the incident occurred Monday afternoon near the community of Woodford. It is about 42 miles north of Richmond.

State police said that Caroline County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a car that was stopped in a road with an unconscious male in the driver’s seat.

Deputies arrived on the scene, and the driver regained consciousness.

State police said the driver was subsequently shot during the deputies’ interaction with him. The driver died at the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy.

