Police ID body of man who was swept away in Roanoke River

ROANOKE, Va. — Police in Virginia say that a body found in the Roanoke River belonged to a man who was seen swept away by high water late last year.

The Roanoke Times reported Wednesday that Dolph Edward Dellinger, 60, had been missing since Dec. 5.

A witness had called 911 and said he had been knocked off his feet and carried away while trying to cross a low-lying bridge under U.S. 220 in Roanoke.

The river’s fast-moving waters were spilling over the bridge following two days of heavy rains. Rescue crews searched for Dellinger for days and used swift-water teams, rescue dogs and drones.

Dellinger’s body was ultimately found about six miles downstream on Jan. 26 near Niagara Dam in Roanoke County.

