CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC vaccine preregistration system coming Wednesday | Howard Co. vaccine update | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Virginia News » Police ID body of…

Police ID body of man who was swept away in Roanoke River

The Associated Press

February 25, 2021, 8:28 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ROANOKE, Va. — Police in Virginia say that a body found in the Roanoke River belonged to a man who was seen swept away by high water late last year.

The Roanoke Times reported Wednesday that Dolph Edward Dellinger, 60, had been missing since Dec. 5.

A witness had called 911 and said he had been knocked off his feet and carried away while trying to cross a low-lying bridge under U.S. 220 in Roanoke.

The river’s fast-moving waters were spilling over the bridge following two days of heavy rains. Rescue crews searched for Dellinger for days and used swift-water teams, rescue dogs and drones.

Dellinger’s body was ultimately found about six miles downstream on Jan. 26 near Niagara Dam in Roanoke County.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

OMB nominees pledge to break down federal hiring barriers

‘Might as well keep working.’ Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

Technology Modernization Fund on track to receive biggest pay day ever

IG: Pentagon disregarded auditors, overpaid contractors by as much as $97M

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up