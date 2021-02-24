Marshals arrest Virginia man wanted in several jurisdictions

A Virginia man wanted in several jurisdictions has been apprehended by authorities after leading them on a chase in which he slowed long enough to hand off a child to their mother.

Petersburg police said in a news release said 31-year-old Tavon Ford was arrested on Wednesday without incident by the U.S Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Ford is jailed without bond and it’s not known if he has an attorney.

According to police, officers tried to stop Ford on Feb. 6 when he led them on a chase in which he held a child outside the car window before he slowed down and handed the child to his mother.

