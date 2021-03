Man jailed on murder charge dies from COVID-19 complications

Authorities in western Virginia say that an 84-year-old man who was recently accused of killing his wife has died from complications of the coronavirus.

SALEM, Va. — Authorities in western Virginia say that an 84-year-old man who was recently accused of killing his wife has died from complications of the coronavirus.

The Roanoke Times reported Tuesday that Donald Taylor died Feb. 8.

Officials from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said they couldn’t comment on the cause or other details. Taylor was charged with second-degree murder in December after police said he called authorities and confessed to killing his 82-year-old wife.

Investigators said the motive in the case remains unclear. Taylor was being held at the Western Virginia Regional Jail.

He was taken to the hospital after falling ill and was later placed on a medical furlough.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.