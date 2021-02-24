CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Long lines at Six Flags vaccine site | New vaccine system in Prince William Co. | DC opens high-capacity vaccine site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Virginia News » Man jailed on murder…

Man jailed on murder charge dies from COVID-19 complications

The Associated Press

February 24, 2021, 9:40 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SALEM, Va. — Authorities in western Virginia say that an 84-year-old man who was recently accused of killing his wife has died from complications of the coronavirus.

The Roanoke Times reported Tuesday that Donald Taylor died Feb. 8.

Officials from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said they couldn’t comment on the cause or other details. Taylor was charged with second-degree murder in December after police said he called authorities and confessed to killing his 82-year-old wife.

Investigators said the motive in the case remains unclear. Taylor was being held at the Western Virginia Regional Jail.

He was taken to the hospital after falling ill and was later placed on a medical furlough.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Agencies should reengage now with unions over repealed Trump workforce orders, OPM says

OMB nominees pledge to break down federal hiring barriers

‘Might as well keep working.’ Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

USPS offers early retirements to non-union employees in agency reorganization

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up