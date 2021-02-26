CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House OKs virus relief | Elrich on Md. loosening restrictions | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Virginia News » Judge: No guns for…

Judge: No guns for fired officers charged in Capitol riot

The Associated Press

February 26, 2021, 9:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. — A judge has declined to allow two fired police officers from Virginia to carry firearms while they await trial on charges related to the U.S. Capitol riot.

The Roanoke Times reports that a federal judge in Washington reaffirmed the weapons ban at a hearing on Thursday for the former officers from the town of Rocky Mount.

Judge Christopher Cooper had instituted the firearm restriction for Jacob Fracker and Thomas Robertson shortly after their arrests in January.

A defense lawyer for Fracker said Thursday that the weapons ban should not apply to his client because he needs a firearm for personal protection.

Robertson’s attorney said he wanted the same leeway for his client.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

White House names OPM’s Martorana as new Federal CIO

As VA plans to modernize aging facilities, it faces a daunting maintenance backlog

5G a chance for agency improvement — slowly but surely

Senate confirms Merrick Garland to be US attorney general

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up