Judge: No guns for fired officers charged in Capitol riot

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. — A judge has declined to allow two fired police officers from Virginia to carry firearms while they await trial on charges related to the U.S. Capitol riot.

The Roanoke Times reports that a federal judge in Washington reaffirmed the weapons ban at a hearing on Thursday for the former officers from the town of Rocky Mount.

Judge Christopher Cooper had instituted the firearm restriction for Jacob Fracker and Thomas Robertson shortly after their arrests in January.

A defense lawyer for Fracker said Thursday that the weapons ban should not apply to his client because he needs a firearm for personal protection.

Robertson’s attorney said he wanted the same leeway for his client.

