CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Specialist calls J&J vaccine a 'winner' | Youth coping with pandemic | Single-dose vaccinations in Va. | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Virginia News » Judge dismisses Amanda Chase…

Judge dismisses Amanda Chase lawsuit over Va. nominating contest

The Associated Press

February 19, 2021, 1:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A judge has ruled against GOP state Sen. Amanda Chase in a lawsuit she filed challenging the Virginia party’s plans for this year’s nominating contest.

The Republicans have a tentative plan for a statewide convention May 1 to choose nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

But mass gatherings remain banned for public health reasons and party leaders haven’t agreed on how to adjust.

Chase wanted a judge to rule out an assembled convention.

But the judge ruled Friday that the candidate for governor lacks standing to bring her claim, effectively agreeing with the Republican Party of Virginia to dismiss the case.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Senate to get on the IT modernization bandwagon?

Top Biden administration officials promise to rebuild, set new tone with federal workforce

AI commission sees ‘extraordinary’ support to stand up tech-focused service academy

Three years later, Vice Adm. Norton leaves DISA in a much better place

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up