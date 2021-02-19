Judge dismisses Amanda Chase lawsuit over Va. nominating contest

A judge has ruled against GOP state Sen. Amanda Chase in a lawsuit she filed challenging the Virginia party's plans for this year’s nominating contest.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A judge has ruled against GOP state Sen. Amanda Chase in a lawsuit she filed challenging the Virginia party’s plans for this year’s nominating contest.

The Republicans have a tentative plan for a statewide convention May 1 to choose nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

But mass gatherings remain banned for public health reasons and party leaders haven’t agreed on how to adjust.

Chase wanted a judge to rule out an assembled convention.

But the judge ruled Friday that the candidate for governor lacks standing to bring her claim, effectively agreeing with the Republican Party of Virginia to dismiss the case.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.