Human remains found on the edge of Hollins University campus

The Associated Press

February 17, 2021, 8:36 AM

Human remains have been discovered on the campus of Hollins University in western Virginia.

The Roanoke Times reports that the remains were found Tuesday on the outer edge of the private school’s property.

The Roanoke County Police Department is investigating. Police said it didn’t appear that the incident was connected to the university. But they didn’t elaborate.

The Hollins campus spans 475 acres. Authorities said they will be on site collecting evidence through Wednesday.

The university learned of the remains from the police department. School officials alerted students and said the matter does not involve any member of the Hollins University community.

