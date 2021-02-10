CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Virginia News » Henrico County announces pay…

Henrico County announces pay raises for entire workforce

The Associated Press

February 10, 2021, 2:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. — The manager of Henrico County has announced all 10,000 of the county’s workers can expect a pay raise.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that under a proposal presented on Tuesday by County Manager John Vithoulkas, a $25 million commitment to wage increases made in December would more than double to nearly $55 million.

The pay increases come in two waves for most employees and three for longtimers.

In April, all employees will receive a 2% raise and a pay increase based on market rates. County employees who have 10 years or more of service will receive additional longevity increases in October.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Virginia News

Tags:

virginia

Warner, Rubio push to extend contractor pandemic relief authorities

Improving SES diversity takes work from leaders as well as lower ranks

Smarter software could help Air Force cut fuel bills by a million gallons per week

Past marijuana use doesn't rule out federal jobs for applicants, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up