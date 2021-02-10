Henrico County announces pay raises for entire workforce

RICHMOND, Va. — The manager of Henrico County has announced all 10,000 of the county’s workers can expect a pay…

RICHMOND, Va. — The manager of Henrico County has announced all 10,000 of the county’s workers can expect a pay raise.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that under a proposal presented on Tuesday by County Manager John Vithoulkas, a $25 million commitment to wage increases made in December would more than double to nearly $55 million.

The pay increases come in two waves for most employees and three for longtimers.

In April, all employees will receive a 2% raise and a pay increase based on market rates. County employees who have 10 years or more of service will receive additional longevity increases in October.

