CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Update on virus relief on Capitol Hill | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » Virginia News » Former Virginia store owner…

Former Virginia store owner sentenced for money laundering

The Associated Press

February 11, 2021, 2:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A former Virginia store owner has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison for her part in a money laundering operation involving an international drug cartel.

The Martinsville Bulletin reports Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel Bubar says in a news release Ana Bella Sanchez-Rios was sentenced last week for moving more than $4.3 million from her store in Martinsville for the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

According to the news release, Sanchez-Rios admitted in court documents that from 2016 through 2018 she used her business to launder the drug trafficking proceeds on behalf of CJNG.

She and 12 members of the cartel were indicted in March 2019.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Flatter defense budgets means Congress will look for savings and legacy cuts

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

New VA secretary ‘digging in’ on agency’s collective bargaining challenges

USPS outlines reform plan to 'break even' within 10 years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up