Ex-jail warden convicted of fraud, denying inmates care

The Associated Press

February 1, 2021, 4:45 PM

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — The former superintendent of a Virginia jail has been convicted on corruption charges.

A federal judge in Lynchburg ruled Sunday as part of a bench trial that ex-Rockbridge Regional Jail warden John Marshall Higgins denied medical treatment to an inmate who suffered brutal attacks and gave preferential treatment to another inmate whose family made financial donations.

The preferential treatment included free run of the facility and even personal ice cream deliveries from Higgins himself.

Higgins was acquitted on charges he accepted free Viagra from the pharmacy that supplied drugs to the jail.

