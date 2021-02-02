CORONAVIRUS NEWS: PGCPS update | Fake N95 masks seized | Local vaccine numbers | DC-region test results
Norfolk city gov’t denies media requests to discuss redevelopment project

The Associated Press

February 2, 2021, 9:16 AM

NORFOLK, Va. — Officials in the Virginia city of Norfolk have said they will no longer talk to the media about a project that will demolish about 1,700 public housing units and force the relocation of thousands of residents.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Monday that city attorney Bernard Pisko has advised officials not to take questions from reporters “in light of pending litigation.”

A federal lawsuit claims that the St. Paul’s redevelopment project would run afoul of federal housing rules that are meant to prevent racial segregation.

Megan Rhyne is the executive director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government. She said that governments that deny media requests are essentially asking the public to accept only one interpretation of the facts.

