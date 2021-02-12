Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old girl in Virginia

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl in Virginia.

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl in Virginia.

Allie Michele Broadaway is described as white, with brown hair and blue eyes. She is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 107 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray James Madison University sweatshirt and dark-colored fleece pants.

Broadaway was last seen at 2373 Reed Creek Drive in Bassett, Virginia. Law enforcement said she was abducted on Friday around 1 p.m. and is believed to be in extreme danger.

#Virginia @AMBERAlert ACTIVATION: @henrycountyva Sheriff searching for Allie M. Broadaway, 12. Last seen 2/12 in #Bassett, Va. Abducted by Kaleb C. Merritt. Maybe traveling in light green 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis w/#Texas plates: DMP 2294. Call 911 or 276-638-8751. @VaDOTSalem pic.twitter.com/MRwXueJhzP — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) February 13, 2021

The girl is believed to have been abducted by Kaleb Christopher Merritt, 21. Merritt is described as a white man with brown hair and green eyes. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds.

He is possibly driving a 2000 Light Green Mercury Grand Marquis with Texas tags DMP-2294.

Anyone with information or who has seen them should call 911 or the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751.