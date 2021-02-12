CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. statewide vaccination effort | CDC reopening guidance | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old girl in Virginia

Abigail Constantino

February 12, 2021, 10:24 PM

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl in Virginia.

Allie Michele Broadaway is described as white, with brown hair and blue eyes. She is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 107 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray James Madison University sweatshirt and dark-colored fleece pants.

Broadaway was last seen at 2373 Reed Creek Drive in Bassett, Virginia. Law enforcement said she was abducted on Friday around 1 p.m. and is believed to be in extreme danger.

The girl is believed to have been abducted by Kaleb Christopher Merritt, 21. Merritt is described as a white man with brown hair and green eyes. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds.

He is possibly driving a 2000 Light Green Mercury Grand Marquis with Texas tags DMP-2294.

Anyone with information or who has seen them should call 911 or the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751.

