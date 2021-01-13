INAUGURATION NEWS: Street closures | FAQs on inauguration | How Trump's 2nd impeachment will unfold | Prosecutor looks to sedition
Virginia’s legislature kicks off 2021 session amid pandemic

The Associated Press

January 13, 2021, 2:20 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s state lawmakers have kicked off the 2021 legislative session away from the state Capitol because of the surging coronavirus pandemic. The session started Wednesday at noon, with the House of Delegates meeting remotely. The state Senate gathered at an event center more than 2 miles away. This will be Democrat’s second year in full control of the General Assembly since flipping the chamber in the 2019 elections. Major issues they are set to address this year include COVID-19 relief efforts and legalizing marijuana. The Senate started with a moment of silence for Sen. Ben Chafin, who recently died due to complications related to the coronavirus. 

