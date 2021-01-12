Virginia’s Capitol Square to close on annual lobbying day

Virginia officials plans to close Capitol Square in Richmond to the public on Monday amid reports of possible armed protests at state capitals across the country.

A spokeswoman for the Department of General Services confirmed the closure and said her department had also denied permits to four groups that had been seeking to hold small gatherings on the square.

Monday is the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. It is typically a chance for citizens to use a day off work to meet with their legislators in what’s informally known as lobby day.

Events were already going to be limited in size this year because of the pandemic.

