INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Roads, bridges, Metro | Star-studded lineup | Committee confident about security | Day 1 for Biden
Home » Virginia News » Virginia's Capitol Square to…

Virginia’s Capitol Square to close on annual lobbying day

The Associated Press

January 12, 2021, 7:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia officials plans to close Capitol Square in Richmond to the public on Monday amid reports of possible armed protests at state capitals across the country.

A spokeswoman for the Department of General Services confirmed the closure and said her department had also denied permits to four groups that had been seeking to hold small gatherings on the square.

Monday is the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. It is typically a chance for citizens to use a day off work to meet with their legislators in what’s informally known as lobby day.

Events were already going to be limited in size this year because of the pandemic.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Biden proposes $9B for Tech Modernization Fund

Security, COVID, politics make feds question workplace safety

Agencies finally shedding the bad rap of being a technology laggard

Army is working on Frankenbots with living tissue to better robot capabilities

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up