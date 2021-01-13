CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC to open more vaccine appointments | Another Wizards game postponed | Latest test results
Home » Virginia News » Virginia town council bans…

Virginia town council bans guns in buildings, public places

The Associated Press

January 13, 2021, 5:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BLACKSBURG, Va. — A Virginia town council has voted unanimously to ban people from carrying firearms inside municipal buildings and other public places.

The Roanoke Times reports passage of the ordinance by the Blacksburg Town Council on Tuesday makes it one of several localities to take such action based on a local option measure passed by the General Assembly last year and took effect in July.

Town Attorney Larry Spencer said the new ordinance will go into effect March 1.

Other places where firearms will be banned are town parks and town-owned recreational facilities.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

Blacksburg

Agencies finally shedding the bad rap of being a technology laggard

Census Bureau director to resign amid criticism over data

Biden proposes $9B for Tech Modernization Fund

Permanent telework arrangements, COVID-19 vaccinations top NTEU's priority list for 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up