Virginia town council bans guns in buildings, public places

The Blacksburg Town Council has voted unanimously to ban people from carrying firearms inside municipal buildings and other public places.

BLACKSBURG, Va. — A Virginia town council has voted unanimously to ban people from carrying firearms inside municipal buildings and other public places.

The Roanoke Times reports passage of the ordinance by the Blacksburg Town Council on Tuesday makes it one of several localities to take such action based on a local option measure passed by the General Assembly last year and took effect in July.

Town Attorney Larry Spencer said the new ordinance will go into effect March 1.

Other places where firearms will be banned are town parks and town-owned recreational facilities.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.