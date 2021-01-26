Virginia man charged in fatal shooting at victim’s home

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Authorities have charged a Virginia man in a fatal shooting at the victim’s home. The Henry…

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Authorities have charged a Virginia man in a fatal shooting at the victim’s home.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that 23-year-old Taylor Paige Thomas of Axton is being held in Henry County Jail after investigators say he shot and killed 20-year-old Jeremiah Jerron Turner in his Martinsville home on Monday.

Investigators from the sheriff’s office say Thomas had gone to Turner’s house, knocked on the door and then went inside.

The news release says it was there that Thomas met Turner, and the two of them went into a bedroom.

The investigators say that shortly after Thomas entered the bedroom, multiple gunshots were fired and Thomas fled.

