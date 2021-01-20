Virginia man charged as part of mob who stormed Capitol

Court document say a Virginia man charged with being part of the rioters at the U.S. Capitol posted on Facebook that he was “Feelin cute” and “might start a revolution later.”

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Court document say a Virginia man charged with being part of the rioters at the U.S. Capitol posted on Facebook that he was “Feelin cute” and “might start a revolution later” on the day of the violent siege.

FBI spokeswoman Christina Pullen told The Virginian-Pilot that Jacob Hiles surrendered Tuesday morning at the FBI office in Chesapeake. He has since been released on a personal recognizance bond.

One screenshot in the court documents showed the man identified as Hiles wearing goggles and a gaiter inside the Capitol. He’s set to have a remote court appearance in Washington on Friday.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.