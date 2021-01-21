CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Overview of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide | Fauci on kids' vaccinations | Md. launches vaccine outreach campaign | Latest regional test results
Virginia health official says no vaccines have gone to waste

The Associated Press

January 21, 2021, 6:52 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A top Virginia public health official says he’s confident no COVID-19 vaccine doses have gone to waste, despite hiccups in the state’s rollout of the vaccine.

Dr. Danny Avula was recently tapped by the governor to lead the state’s vaccine distribution effort. He said Thursday that Virginia is working urgently to close the six-figure gap between the number of shots on hand and the number that has gone into arms.

But he said he has no concerns that any of the temperature-sensitive vaccines have been lost or misplaced.

GOP lawmakers and some local officials have expressed concerns about the state’s handling of the rollout.

