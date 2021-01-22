CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Home » Virginia News » Virginia group will recommend…

Virginia group will recommend new name for Camp Pendleton

The Associated Press

January 22, 2021, 8:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — State officials are reviewing new names for Camp Pendleton, the Virginia Beach military reservation honoring a Confederate Army artillery chief.

Gov. Ralph Northam’s office says several alternatives are being considered.

It currently honors William Nelson Pendleton, whose own soldiers denigrated him with the nickname “Old Mother.”

The site in Virginia is not to be confused with the Marine Corps base in southern California that was named in the 1940s after World War I Major Gen. Joseph H. Pendleton.

Three federal bases in Virginia will be renamed by a federal working group.

They are Fort Lee, Fort Pickett and Fort A.P. Hill.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | National News | Virginia News

Biden administration has an opportunity to change deep-seeded military personnel challenges

You're running the show, Biden tells feds

Part 2: IRS sends Congress $4B ‘aspirational vision’ to overhaul taxpayer services

New House bills proposed 2022 federal pay raise, eliminate WEP

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up