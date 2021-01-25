CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun returning kids to class | WHO team visits virus lab | NPS requiring masks | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » Virginia News » Two Virginia court systems…

Two Virginia court systems to resume jury trials after break

The Associated Press

January 25, 2021, 5:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ROANOKE, Va. — Two Virginia counties have announced plans to resume jury trials after having taken a 10-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Roanoke Times reports Montgomery and Giles counties are the first court systems in the New River Valley to receive state approval to call jurors again.

The initial jury trial is scheduled to begin Wednesday, with jurors in Montgomery County Circuit Court considering an appeal of a misdemeanor assault and battery conviction.

Giles County’s first jury trial currently is scheduled for Feb. 9. Plans for the two counties include some measures already in place.

They involve everyone entering the courthouse to wear masks and having a frequent-cleaning regimen.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

court | virginia

Former head of DHS digital service to be new CIO

Senate confirms Mayorkas as Biden's homeland security chief

Vendors remain on edge as CMMC inches closer initial operating capability

Pentagon will review the efficiency and need for advisory boards, fires nearly all members

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up