Two Virginia court systems to resume jury trials after break

ROANOKE, Va. — Two Virginia counties have announced plans to resume jury trials after having taken a 10-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Roanoke Times reports Montgomery and Giles counties are the first court systems in the New River Valley to receive state approval to call jurors again.

The initial jury trial is scheduled to begin Wednesday, with jurors in Montgomery County Circuit Court considering an appeal of a misdemeanor assault and battery conviction.

Giles County’s first jury trial currently is scheduled for Feb. 9. Plans for the two counties include some measures already in place.

They involve everyone entering the courthouse to wear masks and having a frequent-cleaning regimen.

