Trial unlikely for Virginia man accused of killing parents

RICHMOND, Va. — Attorneys and doctors say that a Virginia man who suffers from schizophrenia is unlikely to stand trial on charges alleging that he killed his parents.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Tuesday that William Roy Brissette of Henrico County was found “unrestorably incompetent” by a Circuit Court judge.

Schizophrenia is a psychosis that includes hallucinations and delusions.

Brissette will continue to receive treatment at Central State Hospital in Petersburg.

His case will continue to be periodically reviewed by the court.

Brissette was living with his parents in March 2016 when they were found shot to death inside the home.

