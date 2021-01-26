CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci warns against Super Bowl parties | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Republican Snyder joins crowded Virginia governor contest

The Associated Press

January 26, 2021, 11:45 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Entrepreneur and former Fox News contributor Pete Snyder has joined the crowded field seeking the Republican nomination for Virginia governor.

The CEO of a capital investment firm, Snyder said in a campaign video released Tuesday morning that he was running as an innovator, disruptor and problem solver seeking to shake up state politics after “eight years of failed leadership” by Democrats in the governor’s mansion.

Snyder, who previously founded a social media marketing company, New Media Strategies, unsuccessfully sought the party’s nomination for lieutenant governor in 2013.

Republicans have opted to pick their candidates in a convention in May.

