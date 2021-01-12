INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Update on bridges | Star-studded lineup | National Guard security
Police: Virginia child rescued after possible attempted drowning

The Associated Press

January 12, 2021, 8:33 AM

HOPEWELL, Va. — Police and firefighters in Virginia have resuscitated a child following an incident that authorities say may have been an attempted drowning in the Appomattox River.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the incident occurred late Monday morning in Hopewell.

Hopewell police said they received a report of a woman and a child in the river. Authorities said that bystanders told arriving officers that they saw the woman take the child into the frigid waters. Paramedics with Hopewell’s fire department resuscitated the child.

Police said the woman had walked further out into the river before she was pulled to safety by Hopewell fire crews in a rescue boat. The incident remains under investigation.

