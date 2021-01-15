Police: Man charged after displaying ‘KILL BIDEN’ sign

Authorities in Virginia say a Goochland County man has been arrested for having a “KILL BIDEN” sign.

RICHMOND, Va. — Authorities in Virginia say a Goochland County man has been arrested for having a “KILL BIDEN” sign.

NBC 12 in Richmond reported Thursday that Kenneth Kraig Thomas was arrested and is facing a charge of threatening a person in writing.

The criminal complaint states the sheriff’s office received multiple complaints about signs at a home saying “KILL BIDEN” and “MAKE BIDEN PAY!!!”

The sheriff’s office says Thomas was standing next to the signs and waving at cars. The complaint says Thomas also had his vehicle parked at the end of the driveway with a Confederate flag sticking out the window.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, and the FBI and Secret Service are involved.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.