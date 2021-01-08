Official: Virginia inmate dies of self-inflicted injury

Riverside Regional Jail spokesperson Lt. Charlene Jones said in a news release that 51-year-old Sean Burke died Monday. Burke was being held at the jail on a felony drug charge following his Oct. 9 arrest.

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. — Authorities said an inmate who was found unresponsive at a Virginia jail has died of an apparent self-inflicted injury.

Riverside Regional Jail spokesperson Lt. Charlene Jones said in a news release that 51-year-old Sean Burke died Monday. Burke was being held at the jail on a felony drug charge following his Oct. 9 arrest.

Jones said jail staff conducted CPR on Burke when they found him unresponsive in his cell during the evening. Paramedics had also assisted.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Burke was scheduled to appear in court earlier that day.

Jones said it appeared he committed suicide. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

