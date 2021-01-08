INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Home » Virginia News » Official: Virginia inmate dies…

Official: Virginia inmate dies of self-inflicted injury

The Associated Press

January 8, 2021, 6:54 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. — Authorities said an inmate who was found unresponsive at a Virginia jail has died of an apparent self-inflicted injury.

Riverside Regional Jail spokesperson Lt. Charlene Jones said in a news release that 51-year-old Sean Burke died Monday. Burke was being held at the jail on a felony drug charge following his Oct. 9 arrest.

Jones said jail staff conducted CPR on Burke when they found him unresponsive in his cell during the evening. Paramedics had also assisted.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Burke was scheduled to appear in court earlier that day.

Jones said it appeared he committed suicide. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Coast Guard struggling with recruitment, sets up officer corps to increase numbers

Deputy defense chief to be temporary acting DoD secretary

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

OPM urges DC-area feds to reconsider commute plans with heightened security next week

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up