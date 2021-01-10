INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
Home » Virginia News » Man arrested in fatal…

Man arrested in fatal shooting in Norfolk house

The Associated Press

January 10, 2021, 11:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia have arrested a man on charges of shooting and killing another man in a Norfolk house.

A news release from Norfolk Police said that 43-year-old Alfred M. Robinson was found dead of a gunshot wound early Saturday morning in a house south of downtown near the Elizabeth River.

Investigators arrested Elkay A. Payne and charged him with 2nd degree murder and use of a firearm, according to the news release.

He’s being held in jail with no bond.

A police spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to an email asking whether Payne has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Tags:

norfolk | virginia

10 agencies looking to fast-track hiring process for data science jobs

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

DISA's first-ever production OTA eliminated $300M in future costs

Federal employees disheartened by Capitol riots but unsure how to rectify damage

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up