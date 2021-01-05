Busch Gardens Williamsburg to open during winter months

RICHMOND, Va. — A popular Virginia theme park is keeping its gates open during the winter for the first time…

RICHMOND, Va. — A popular Virginia theme park is keeping its gates open during the winter for the first time since it opened 45 years ago.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Busch Gardens Williamsburg is looking at ways to rethink its operations by hosting smaller limited capacity special events.

The park says it will operate on certain weekends in January, February and March for three new limited capacity outdoor events, including Mardi Gras and St. Patrick’s Day.

The winter events will be held on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and will admit a maximum of 4,000 people each for each of the slots on those days.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.