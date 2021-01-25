CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun returning kids to class | WHO team visits virus lab | NPS requiring masks | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » Virginia News » Bill to add Virginia…

Bill to add Virginia appeals court judges draws GOP protests

The Associated Press

January 25, 2021, 1:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A proposal to add four to six new judges to Virginia’s Court of Appeals is drawing protests and charges of “court packing” from some Republicans.

Democrats say the additional judges are needed to give criminal defendants and civil litigants an automatic right of appeal.

But Republicans say adding four to six new judges at once is a blatant attempt to change the political makeup of the court and push a liberal agenda.

The idea of expanding the court’s jurisdiction and adding judges to the 11-judge court has been debated since the court was formed in the 1980s.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Tags:

court | virginia

Former head of DHS digital service to be new CIO

Senate confirms Mayorkas as Biden's homeland security chief

Vendors remain on edge as CMMC inches closer initial operating capability

Pentagon will review the efficiency and need for advisory boards, fires nearly all members

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up