Authorities: Virginia man sets off alarm, fires on deputies

The Associated Press

January 14, 2021, 7:02 AM

POWHATAN, Va. — Authorities say a Virginia man set off his own home alarm and then fired at deputies who responded to the house to investigate the alarm call.

Powhatan County Chief Deputy Jeffery Searfoss said in a news release it was set off around 1 a.m. Wednesday at Michael Andrew Layman’s home in Powhatan.

Responding deputies found the front door of the house open.

Searfoss says they were fired upon multiple times from outside the home when they announced their presence.

No one was injured.

Authorities say Layman was eventually found inside a structure on adjacent property.

He has been charged.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

