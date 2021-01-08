INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Home » Virginia News » ATF: Virginia teen killed…

ATF: Virginia teen killed by grenade likely sold at NC store

The Associated Press

January 8, 2021, 8:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SHALLOTTE, N.C. — Authorities said a hand grenade that killed a Virginia teenager may be one of the many explosives that were unknowingly sold at a North Carolina antique mall.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said in a statement Thursday the teen died on Dec. 23 in Abingdon, Virginia.

The agency said the deadly explosion may have come from a grenade purchased at Fancy Flea Antique Mall in Shallotte, North Carolina.

The ATF said last month they were looking for a grenade that was sold at that store in June. They said the vendor did not believe the grenades were active at the time of the sale.

The agency said on Thursday that more live grenades might have been purchased there.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Coast Guard struggling with recruitment, sets up officer corps to increase numbers

Deputy defense chief to be temporary acting DoD secretary

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

OPM urges DC-area feds to reconsider commute plans with heightened security next week

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up