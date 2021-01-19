Amber Alert issued for abducted 5-year-old boy in Virginia

Police in Virginia is investigating the abduction of a 5-year-old boy that led officials to issue an Amber Alert Monday evening. Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse said an Amber Alert was issued for Bricen Kent Mwanawabene.

The 5-year-old is described as a black boy last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, a blue puff coat, black and green light up shoes, and a blue stocking cap.

The child is 3 feet tall and weighs 45 pounds. He was last seen at 1528 Cherry Avenue in Charlottesville.

Police consider the child to be “in extreme danger.”

Police believe he was abducted by Kerlie Johnson Gage, described as a black woman with black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5-foot-4-inches tall and weighs 250 pounds.

Gage was last seen driving a 1997 Red Honda CRV, with Virginia tags UMM-2229.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the Charlottesville Police Department at 434-977-4000.