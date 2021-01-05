CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC to open more vaccine appointments | Another Wizards game postponed | Latest test results
5 names added to a memorial to enslaved workers at U.Va.

The Associated Press

January 21, 2021, 9:06 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The names of five family members have been added to a memorial to enslaved workers at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.

The Daily Progress reports that the names were officially added at a private dedication on Tuesday. The University of Virginia’s Memorial to Enslaved Laborers acknowledges and honors an estimated 4,000 people who built and worked at the university.

It was designed by Thomas Jefferson, the nation’s third president.

The names that were added were Davy Hern, Fanny Gillette Hern, Bonnycastle Hern, Lily Hern and Ben Snowden. The name of a sixth family member, Thirmston Hern, is already part of the memorial.

All six were related to an enslaved family at Monticello and to Charlottesville native Myra Anderson.

