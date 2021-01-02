2 killed in single-vehicle Richmond Turnpike crash

Two people were killed on Tuesday when their vehicle crashed on the Richmond Turnpike, the Virginia State Police said Thursday.

Two people were killed on Tuesday when their vehicle crashed on U.S. 301/Richmond Turnpike, the Virginia State Police said Thursday.

The police said in a statement that Jason Williams, 50, and Wendy Terrell, 55, both of Hyattsville, Maryland, were killed when they crashed about a quarter-mile south of Route 647/Doggetts Fork Road in Caroline County at about 1 p.m. Tuesday.

They said their investigation so far suggests that Williams was driving north when he tried to pass in a no-passing zone, tried to avoid southbound traffic and swerved off the road to the left.

The two died at the scene. The police are continuing to investigate.