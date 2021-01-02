INAUGURATION NEWS: Inauguration entertainment | Biden unveils virus, economy plans | Metro and roads | Inauguration FAQs
2 killed in single-vehicle Richmond Turnpike crash

Rick Massimo

January 7, 2021, 11:16 AM

Two people were killed in a crash on the Richmond Turnpike Tuesday. (Courtesy Virginia State Police)

Two people were killed on Tuesday when their vehicle crashed on U.S. 301/Richmond Turnpike, the Virginia State Police said Thursday.

The police said in a statement that Jason Williams, 50, and Wendy Terrell, 55, both of Hyattsville, Maryland, were killed when they crashed about a quarter-mile south of Route 647/Doggetts Fork Road in Caroline County at about 1 p.m. Tuesday.

They said their investigation so far suggests that Williams was driving north when he tried to pass in a no-passing zone, tried to avoid southbound traffic and swerved off the road to the left.

The two died at the scene. The police are continuing to investigate.

