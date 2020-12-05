Warrenton residents tried to save ancient tree, but couldn’t stop developer’s chain saws

Despite last minute efforts by neighbors and the Warrenton town council, a 200-year-old tree has been cut down to make way for four new homes.

The 200-year-old ginkgo tree near historic Warrenton, Virginia wasn’t listed on any maps, and wasn’t designated a tourist attraction — but for generations it had been part of life on Washington Street, at the corner of Green Street.

“It was one of those trees you could see through all the other trees because it was so large and healthy, and put off a beautiful yellow leaf,” said Brandie Schaeffer, Warrenton’s town manager.

Schaeffer spoke with WTOP Saturday, after the landmark had already been cut down in spite of recent efforts to save it.

Unlike female ginkgo trees, which drop smelly fruit, the Warrenton tree was male: “so there was no odor, just the beauty that comes with the tree.”.

Located just outside the historic downtown, in the county seat of Fauquier County, the ginkgo tree was in full autumn beauty in November, when town officials learned from neighbors the tree was set to be cut down. Developers had purchased the land and planned to build four homes where the tree stood.

The town sprang into action, with hopes of saving the tree.

“We started investigating, and found it actually might be one of the oldest specimens in Virginia of the ginkgo tree,” Schaeffer said.

Armed with that information, town leaders and neighbors started a Save the Warrenton Ginkgo Tree Facebook group and had been looking for ways to preserve the tree. The group has even posted videos memorializing some of the trees final days standing.

“There were several groups and citizens, as well as the town council, that put significant effort into finding a mutually beneficial outcome,” said Schaeffer.

The land is owned by Atkins Homes, a Warrenton company.

Schaeffer and neighbors spent recent weeks optimistic that a compromise could be reached, but Saturday morning, the roar of the chain saws began.

“Early Saturday morning, calls and texts started coming into me that the tree was being removed,” Schaeffer said. “By the time I got over there, it was a sad scene, with neighbors and kids standing out there — it was too late, by the time we arrived.”

“It was a real chop job, the tree was coming down very fast, with multiple chain saws,” Schaeffer said.

Schaeffer said the town’s options to save the tree were limited.

“There’s not much we could have done — it’s a tree on private property, and we understand that. What we were doing was in good faith, operating with the developer, to find an outcome that was mutually beneficial to him, as well as to the citizens.”

WTOP reached out to Atkins Homes by phone and email, seeking comment.

Schaeffer said the town would love to hear from an arborist to see “if there’s ways we can take parts of the tree that might result in five little trees we plant later — I’m not overly hopeful.”

Historic trees go a long way toward framing picturesque homes and businesses in Warrenton.

“I think the silver lining is we’ll be putting things in place, so in the future we’re more proactive, rather than reactive,” Schaeffer said.

“The town council was committed to saving this tree, but we might have started too late. They’re committed to putting some processes and regulations in place, so we don’t find ourselves in this position, in the future.”