Virginia making payments in backlogged unemployment cases

Virginia state officials decided to go ahead and pay the applicants while their claims make their way through the determination process.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia has begun paying unemployment benefits to tens of thousands of people whose claims had previously been on hold because they were awaiting a staff review.

State officials decided to go ahead and pay the applicants while their claims make their way through the determination process.

A spokeswoman for the Virginia Employment Commission says payments started going out Tuesday night.

The move will certainly be a relief for many Virginians. But if the determination process finds the recipients were not due the money, they will have to pay it back, possibly along with interest and fees.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.