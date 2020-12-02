CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | Tips to avoid pandemic burnout | Northern Va. not spared from state surge | Latest test results
Virginia Beach woman who had 100 dead, sick animals sentenced to jail

The Associated Press

December 2, 2020, 7:51 AM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman is going to jail for animal cruelty after officers repeatedly found dead and dying animals in her home.

The Virginian Pilot reports Circuit Court Judge Kevin Duffan ordered Lisa Hokaj-Ross on Tuesday to spend 24 days at a Virginia Beach jail.

That’s one day each for the 24 animal cruelty charges she pleaded guilty to. She also has to undergo mental health counseling and pay $6,000 in restitution.

Animal Control repeatedly found dead and sick animals in her home.

Her lawyer says she was trying to keep the city from euthanizing them. She says her only crime was having “too big a heart.”

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

