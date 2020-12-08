Virginia delegate resigning to focus on run for governor

A Democratic member of Virginia's House of Delegates says she is leaving her position to focus on campaigning and raising money to make a run for the governor's office in 2021.

A Democratic member of Virginia’s House of Delegates says she is leaving her position to focus on campaigning and raising money to make a run for the governor’s office in 2021.

Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, who represents Prince William County, will step down from her seat by the end of this week, according to sources who told the Washington Post that Carroll Foy is starting spreading the word to her House colleagues.

“I understand the challenges that we face because I lived them. And I will tackle the problems that impact working families like yours and mine. I’m stepping down from the House of Delegates to focus 100% of my time on building a grassroots movement to meet this moment,” Carroll Foy said in a video released on Tuesday morning.

In May, Carroll Foy became the first Democrat to officially launch a run for governor.

“All of us who love and live in Virginia are facing an especially difficult time. It’s going to take a new leader with bold solutions to move Virginia forward,” Carroll Foy said in the video. “Helping families and workers recover and building a post-COVID economy will be tough, but so are we. Together, we can rebuild a Virginia that leaves no one behind.”

The two-term lawmaker, attorney and mom of toddler twin boys said she would be an advocate for working families. She said the “status quo in Virginia” isn’t working for too many people.

Other Democrats in the race include Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and state Sen. Jennifer L. McClellan. Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe is expected to eventually announce that he is running.

Republicans include Del. Kirk Cox and state Sen. Amanda Chase, although Chase indicated that she plans to run as an Independent.

Due to Virginia law, current Gov. Ralph Northam is not allowed to seek consecutive terms as governor.

Carroll Foy’s resignation, effective Dec. 12, would lead to a special election being held for her seat before the Virginia General Assembly convenes for its session next month. A special election for her seat is scheduled for Jan. 5, 2021.