Senate confirms top Virginia regulator to federal role

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A member of the Virginia State Corporation Commission has been confirmed to a spot on a federal energy regulatory panel, creating a vacancy for the Democrat-controlled General Assembly to fill.

The U.S. Senate confirmed Mark Christie’s nomination to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Monday evening. Also confirmed was Allison Clements, which the commission said brings it to a full, five-member complement for the first time in nearly two years.

The Virginia State Corporation Commission is an independent branch of state government with a wide range of responsibilities, including the regulation of public utilities, insurance and railroads.

The three commissioners oversee the work of hundreds of staff and are elected by the General Assembly for six-year terms.

