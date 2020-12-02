Review: No better alternatives to power lines near Jamestown

A new draft review by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has found that a power company had no better alternative to stringing high-voltage lines across a historic stretch of Virginia’s James River.

JAMESTOWN, Va. — A new draft review by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has found that a power company had no better alternative to stringing high-voltage lines across a historic stretch of Virginia’s James River.

The power lines are near where Britain established its first permanent colony, Jamestown, in what is now the United States.

Dominion Energy said the power lines are necessary to prevent rolling blackouts in cities such as Newport News.

The Corps launched a formal Environmental Impact Statement review after conservation groups filed a lawsuit.

The groups argued the powerlines would ruin the cultural landscape.

The Daily Press reported Tuesday that a draft of the impact statement found that there were no better options.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.