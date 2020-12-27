Pilots honor Tuskegee Airman with flyover in Lynchburg

A group of Virginia pilots performed a flyover to honor Alfred Thomas Farrar, a former Tuskegee Airman, who died just days before his 100th birthday.

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — A group of Virginia pilots performed a flyover to honor a former Tuskegee Airman who died just days before his 100th birthday.

Alfred Thomas Farrar, who was part of the program that famously trained Black military pilots during World War II, died earlier this month. He was 99.

News outlets report that several area pilots performed a flyover honoring Farrar in his hometown of Lynchburg on Saturday, which would have been his 100th birthday.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.