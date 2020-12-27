CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Grammys moved to March amid surge | Md., Va. still see lag in vaccinations | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Pilots honor Tuskegee Airman with flyover in Lynchburg

The Associated Press

December 27, 2020, 1:58 PM

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — A group of Virginia pilots performed a flyover to honor a former Tuskegee Airman who died just days before his 100th birthday.

Alfred Thomas Farrar, who was part of the program that famously trained Black military pilots during World War II, died earlier this month. He was 99.

News outlets report that several area pilots performed a flyover honoring Farrar in his hometown of Lynchburg on Saturday, which would have been his 100th birthday.

