Northam’s proposed Va. budget restores many earlier COVID cuts

The Associated Press

December 16, 2020, 11:25 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is outlining his amendments to the two-year state budget.

His proposals would restore Democratic priorities put on hold in the uncertain early days of the pandemic.

The governor’s plan outlined publicly on Wednesday will be a starting point as lawmakers convene in January.

Administration officials say spending can resume because the state’s economy has fared better than expected. It includes hundreds of millions in spending on the COVID-19 response, including nearly $90 million to support the deployment of vaccines.

Virginia is doing better than most states in part because the federal government is such a large employer in the Commonwealth.

