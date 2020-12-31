CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccinations off to slow start | Vaccine Ward Speed chief visits Md. hospital | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Home » Virginia News » Coins still accepted on…

Coins still accepted on Dulles Toll Road through early 2021

Abigail Constantino

December 31, 2020, 9:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

While drivers adjust to all-electronic tolling, coins will continue to be accepted on the Dulles Toll Road in Virginia into early 2021.

Once a date is set for the Dulles Toll Road to go all-electronic toll collecting, tollbooth change baskets will be removed, and coins will no longer be accepted, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said in a news release.

Manual tolling on the Dulles Toll Road was suspended on April 6, in conjunction with the Virginia Department of Transportation’s response to COVID-19.

Currently, any lane can accept payment using an E-ZPass account. Apps, such as GoToll, Slora, Uproad and Peasy, may also be used to pay tolls.

Motorists without electronic or exact change payment will be sent a violation via mail. Drivers are encouraged to visit the Virginia Department of Transportation’s online toll violation payment website to proactively pay missed tolls and receive information on other notices, MWAA said.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

‘Uncertainty’ in budget process after OMB ends call for agency performance metrics

House votes to override Trump's veto of defense bill

High retention leaves the Navy wondering what its future force will look like

Despite nationwide average increase, more than 80 areas will see decreases to military housing allowances in New Year

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up