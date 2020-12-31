Coins still accepted on Dulles Toll Road through early 2021

To give drivers time to adjust to all-electronic tolling, coins will continue to be accepted on the Dulles Toll Road in Virginia into early 2021.

Once a date is set for the Dulles Toll Road to go all-electronic toll collecting, tollbooth change baskets will be removed, and coins will no longer be accepted, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said in a news release.

Manual tolling on the Dulles Toll Road was suspended on April 6, in conjunction with the Virginia Department of Transportation’s response to COVID-19.

Currently, any lane can accept payment using an E-ZPass account. Apps, such as GoToll, Slora, Uproad and Peasy, may also be used to pay tolls.

Motorists without electronic or exact change payment will be sent a violation via mail. Drivers are encouraged to visit the Virginia Department of Transportation’s online toll violation payment website to proactively pay missed tolls and receive information on other notices, MWAA said.