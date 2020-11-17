CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's announces National Harbor curfew | Tips for grieving over pandemic-related losses | Latest coronavirus test results
Woman who struck 5 with car, killed 1, sentenced in Virginia

The Associated Press

November 17, 2020, 9:05 AM

RICHMOND, Va. — A woman in Virginia has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for driving her car into a crowd outside a nightclub in Virginia.

Shiauna M. Harris pleaded guilty earlier this year to killing Shanice Woodberry with her car and maliciously wounding several others in the crowd.

But at her sentencing on Monday, Harris still insisted that she didn’t know she hit anyone when she fled in fear from a death threat.

Prosecutors say Harris drove into the crowd in June 2019 after a fight that started at a lounge in Richmond spilled outside. She pleaded guilty earlier this year.

