Virginia’s 2nd medical cannabis processor opens in Richmond

The Associated Press

November 27, 2020, 4:37 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s second medical cannabis processor has opened in Richmond.

Green Leaf Medical of Virginia announced Friday that it has opened its doors to registered patients seeking medical cannabis treatment.

Before visiting the facility, individuals must register as a patient with the state Board of Pharmacy.

Virginia’s first dispensary opened in Bristol last month, and others are slated to open.

Katie Hellebush, executive director of the Virginia Medical Cannabis Coalition, said in a statement that with another processor open in the state, accessibility to treatment is even easier. She called the news exciting for medical cannabis patients.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

